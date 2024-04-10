Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,364 shares. The company has a market cap of $700.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

