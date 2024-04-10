Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

NYSE EW traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 621,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,922,954. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

