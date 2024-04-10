Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,348 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,348 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

