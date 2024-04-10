Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 289,614 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.