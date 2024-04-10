Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 15,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,175. The company has a market cap of $925.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

