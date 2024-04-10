Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,594 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $453,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,356. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.