Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 254,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.