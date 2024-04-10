Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 373.50 ($4.73), with a volume of 122639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.78).

Somero Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.99 million, a P/E ratio of 945.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.14.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.