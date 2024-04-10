Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOMGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 373.50 ($4.73), with a volume of 122639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.78).

Somero Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.99 million, a P/E ratio of 945.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.14.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.