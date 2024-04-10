SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Holdings Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of SoundThinking worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 1.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its stake in SoundThinking by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking
In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SoundThinking Price Performance
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
SoundThinking Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
