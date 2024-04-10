Sow Good (SOWG) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -26.80 Sow Good Competitors $7.54 billion $686.90 million 7.17

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1291 1484 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good competitors beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

