S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

