SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 868.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

