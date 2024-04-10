SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

