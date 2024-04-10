Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

