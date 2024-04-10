Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
