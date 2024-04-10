Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 36.41% of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COPJ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $22.94.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

