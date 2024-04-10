Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $86.31 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.