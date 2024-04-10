Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STLC. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stelco
Stelco Price Performance
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.