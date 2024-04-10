Stifel Nicolaus Trims DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price to $8.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

DCGO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. DocGo has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

