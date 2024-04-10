Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

DIS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,647. The firm has a market cap of $214.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

