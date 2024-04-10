Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after buying an additional 163,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 132,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,329,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 203,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 143,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,049. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.00%.

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.