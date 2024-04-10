Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,252,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NTRS stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.73. 76,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

