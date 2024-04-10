Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $5.50 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $718.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $728.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

