Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,513 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $173.46. 4,828,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540,421. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

