StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 164.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

