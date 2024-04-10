StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Shares of Marin Software are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

