StockNews.com Downgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

