StockNews.com Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
