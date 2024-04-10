StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.97 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

