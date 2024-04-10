StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.05 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.