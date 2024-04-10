StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,218.46% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Recommended Stories

