Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.27. 5,231,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.83. The stock has a market cap of $381.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

