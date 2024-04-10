Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 334,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.11 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock worth $279,026,777 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.