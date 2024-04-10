Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $45.61. 133,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,484,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock worth $279,026,777. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $6,538,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.