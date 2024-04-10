Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $125.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.56. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

