Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $42.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 344,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,693. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after buying an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

