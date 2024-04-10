T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TROW traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,332. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

