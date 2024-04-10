T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Cowen

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.