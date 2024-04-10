TD Cowen Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $264.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.13. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

