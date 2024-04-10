TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

QSR stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 677,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,979. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 10,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,963,000 after acquiring an additional 224,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

