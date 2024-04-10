TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

