Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.4 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other Teladoc Health news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

