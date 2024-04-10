Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,113,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

