TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0243 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $217.51 million and $11.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00067772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005876 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,202,855 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,740,874 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.