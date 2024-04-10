The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 4.5 %

DXYN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 10,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

