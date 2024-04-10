The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $401.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

