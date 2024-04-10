The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

