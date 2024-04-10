The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $142.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $130.40. 18,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,187. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 321.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

