The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 279,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 748.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Price Performance

Lovesac Company Profile

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 140,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87.

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

