The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.