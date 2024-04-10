The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.79. The stock had a trading volume of 286,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

